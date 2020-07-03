LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 7/3/2020

Today, mostly sunny and very warm. High temperatures will be in the 80s, 90s for inland areas west of Marquette and Escanaba, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, sunny and hot with some humidity. High temperatures will be around 90 or the 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Remaining mild with some humidity. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Remaining mild and humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Remaining mild and humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. Very warm and humid. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Remaining mild and humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday and Thursday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures during the day will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures at night will be around 60 or the 60s.