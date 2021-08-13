LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/13/2021

Today, becoming partly sunny with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 40s inland to around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 50s inland to around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Next week, dry conditions with warm temperatures during the day. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.