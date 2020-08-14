LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/14/2020

Today, a slight chance of rain in the Western U.P. in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms west of Marquette. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, 40s for inland areas west of Marquette, 50s to around 60 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. HIgh temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. HIgh temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.