LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/16/2019

Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or into the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clearing. Areas of fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or into the 60s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland spots could fall into the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland spots could fall into the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland spots could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some inland spots could fall into the 50s. Light north wind.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.