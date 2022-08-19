Today, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light wind.



Sunday, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light wind.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light wind.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.