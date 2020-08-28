LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/28/2020

Today, becoming cloudy with rain and possible thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine with some rain showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming east to southeast.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.