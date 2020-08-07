LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/7/2020

Friday, clouds and sunshine. Warm with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Mild and remaining humid.  Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

