LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/7/2020

Friday, clouds and sunshine. Warm with increasing humidity. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Mild and remaining humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Warm and humid. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.