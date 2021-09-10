LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/10/2021

Today, mostly sunny. Some wind in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts becoming south to southwest in the late afternoon.



Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm (especially closer to Lake Superior). Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.