LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/11/2020

Today, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a few rain showers in the morning. Otherwise, clearing from west to east. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, 40s to around 50 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Light and variable wind.

Monday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.