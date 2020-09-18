LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/18/2020

Today, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind becoming south.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, mostly clear. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.