Today, very warm to hot with gusty winds. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible (especially west of Marquette). High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms (especially in the evening). Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 50s. Winds becoming west to northwest to north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, clearing skies. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, around 70 or the 70s in the South Central U.P. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday (Labor Day), mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday through Thursday, dry weather conditions are expected with above normal temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.