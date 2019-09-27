LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/27/2019

Friday, cloudy skies with rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, a chance of rain early. Otherwise, clearing skies from west to east. Frost is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some 30s inland, around 50 near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Frost is possible for inland areas. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday night, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of rain Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

