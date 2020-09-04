LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/4/2020

Today, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatuers will be in the 50s to around 60, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temepratures will be in the 50s and 60s. North to northeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will range from around 40 well inland to around 50 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.