LOCAL 3 FRIDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 9/6/2019

Friday, scattered rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, scattered rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s, around 50 or into the 50s near Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s to around 50 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light east to southeast wind.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, increasing clouds with rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, rain and possible wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and possible wind. Low temperatures will be around 50 or into the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or into the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.