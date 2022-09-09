Today, mostly cloudy in the Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P. Some gusty winds. Highs temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s in the afternoon for the Keweenaw Peninsula and the Western U.P. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. Northwest winds by the afternoon in the Keweenaw Peninsula and the Western U.P. 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.