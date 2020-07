Today (4th Of July), sunny and hot with some humidity. High temperatures will be around 90 or the 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Tonight, some clouds. Remaining mild with some humidity. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday through the early week, a few thunderstorms are possible. Temperatures will remain very warm during the day and mild at night.