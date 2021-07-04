LOCAL 3 INDEPENDENCE DAY WEATHER FORECAST 7/4/2021

Today (Independence Day), mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tonight, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

