Today (Independence Day), partly sunny to mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a chance of rain in the morning, then clearing skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light north wind.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Thursday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.