LOCAL 3 LABOR DAY WEATHER FORECAST 9/7/2020

Today (Labor Day), a few morning rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times sunshine. Windy in the morning. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts. The highest wind gusts will be in the Keweenaw Peninsula and along Lake Superior in the morning.

Tonight, increasing clouds with a chance of rain closer to the Wisconsin border and near Lake Michigan. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, 40s to around 50 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, 30s for inland areas west of Marquette, 40s to around 50 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for some inland areas, especially for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, 40s to around 50 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Frost or freeze conditions are possible, especially for inland areas west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, 40s to around 50 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be 40s to around 50, 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.