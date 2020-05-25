LOCAL 3 MEMORIAL DAY WEATHER FORECAST 5/25/2020

Today (Memorial Day), warm and humid with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mild overnight temperatures and humid. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, warm and humid with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, becoming mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.