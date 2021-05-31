LOCAL 3 MEMORIAL DAY WEATHER FORECAST 5/31/2021

Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could have hail and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the evening, then clearing the rest of the night. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler enar some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.