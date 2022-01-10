This afternoon, lake effect snow showers (especially east of Marquette along and north of M-28). Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. Very cold with very low to possibly dangerous wind chills. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Very low to possibly dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will be 0 to -10 away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes, -10 to -20 for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west to southwest during the overnight.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Temperatures will rise to around 20 or the 20s during the overnight. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Light west to northwest wind.

Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Weekend, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens.