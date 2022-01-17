This afternoon, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around 0 or the single digits, some inland areas could fall below zero. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with some snow. Gusty winds. Near steady temperatures in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast becoming south to southwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. Very low wind chills are possible by the late afternoon. Temperatures will be in the single digits and teens by the afternoon. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing is possible. Some gusty winds. Very cold with very low to perhaps dangerous wind chills possible. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be at or below zero. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. Very low to perhaps dangerous wind chills possible (especially in the morning). High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Bitter cold temperatures. Low temperatures will range from -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 0 or the single digits right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest to north to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.