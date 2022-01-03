Today, partly sunny to mostly sunny in the morning. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, some single digits inland. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall into the teens. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds could lead to blowing snow (especially along Lake Superior) . Temperatures will be in the teens to around 20 by the late afternoon. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds could lead to blowing snow (especially along Lake Superior). Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above right along Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from -10 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the single digits to around 10 above near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be at or below zero inland, single digits to around 10 above near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.