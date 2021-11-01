LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 11/1/2021

This afternoon, lake effect rain showers or lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers that could mix with rain near the Great Lakes. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s inland, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, lake effect rain showers or lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers that could mix with rain near the Great Lakes. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s inland, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, lake effect rain showers or lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly east of Marquette) that could mix with rain near the Great Lakes. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the teens for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s inland, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, 20s for some inland areas. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.