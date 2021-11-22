LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 11/22/2021

This afternoon, lake effect snow showers (mainly east of Marquette along and north of M-28). Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers (mainly east of Marquette along and north of M-28). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to the 20s right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Windy conditions are possible near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers that could mix with rain early on. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday (Thanksgiving), lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.