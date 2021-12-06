LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 12/6/2021

Today, windy with lake effect snow. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from the single digits for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s in the Eastern U.P. Winds becoming north to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Very cold with very low wind chills. Low temperatures will range from -10 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the single digits to around 10 above near the Great Lakes and in the lake effect snow showers. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will range from at or below 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, a few lake effect snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.