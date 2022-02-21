Today, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the in the single digits to around 10 above. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Gusty winds could cause blowing and drifting snow. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday night, cloudy with snow. The snow could be heavy at times. Gusty winds could cause blowing and drifting snow. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. North wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Wednesday, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures range from -10 for some inland areas west to Marquette to around zero or the single digits along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from -10 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around zero or the single digits right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming west to southwest.



Saturday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.