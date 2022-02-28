This afternoon, cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, cloudy with some snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Mildest temperatures will be in the South Central U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Mildest temperatures will be in the South Central U.P. Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around zero or the single digits. West wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of wintry precipitation. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of wintry precipitation. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of wintry precipitation or rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.