Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around 0 or the single digits. Winds becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, increasing clouds. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Near steady temperatures in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, a few inland spots could fall into the single digits. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Near steady temperatures in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Winds becoming north to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night and Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the single digits. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens.



Saturday night and Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Low temperatures will be at or below zero away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes.