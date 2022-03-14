Today, cloudy with some snow. Highest snow chances will be across the South-Central U.P. Clearing skies in the afternoon west of Marquette. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, a few spots may fall into the single digits. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, partly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. The mildest temperatures will be west of Escanaba and for inland areas west of Marquette. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Areas of fog or freezing fog can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Areas of fog can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. The mildest temperatures will be west of Escanaba and for inland areas west of Marquette. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of light wintry precipitation. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, a slight chance of wintry precipitation or rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast to north to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.