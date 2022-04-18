This afternoon, cloudy with wintry precipitation (including wet snow) or rain. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Winds becoming north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday, some morning snow showers. Otherwise, clearing in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, the coldest temperatures will be near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tuesday night, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, cloudy with rain showers (especially in the afternoon). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Wednesday night, cloudy with rain showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts becoming south to southwest.



Thursday, becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the mildest temperatures will be along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula).



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, the mildest temperatures will be inland away from the Great Lakes. Gusty winds possible. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Weekend, cloudy with a chance of rain and wind. High temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around 50 or the 50s. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.