Today, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Patchy fog is possible. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. More sunshine is possible late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes (especially Lake Superior). Winds becoming north to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.