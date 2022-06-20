(Facebook Live video from Noon ET/11a CT)

This afternoon, widespread rain and thunderstorms in the Eastern U.P. ending by the middle of the afternoon. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. High temperatures approach 90 or be in the 90s, heat indexes will be in the 90s to around 100. Temperatures will be cooler in the Eastern U.P. and near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, remaining warm for most of the night with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Gusty winds are possible (especially near Lake Superior in Marquette, Baraga, and Alger counties). Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Cooler and less humid. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday through Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.