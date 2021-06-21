LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 6/21/2021

Today, a few remaining rain showers with wind. Otherwise, clearing from west to east. High temperatures will range from the 40s to around 50 near Lake Superior east of Marquette and in the Eastern U.P. to the 50s to around 60 in the far Western U.P. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly clear. Areas of frost inland. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s away from Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH becoming west to southwest.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest 5 to 10 MPH.