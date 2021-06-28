LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 6/28/2021

This afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Thursday, partly sunny with a few rain showers. High temperatures will range from around 60 or the 60s near Lake Superior to the 70s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler along Lake Superior. North wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s (coolest temperatures inland). North wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler along Lake Superior. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Sunday (Independence Day), partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.