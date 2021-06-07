LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 6/7/2021

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes.  Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tonight, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind. 

Tuesday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes.   Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tuesday night,  partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind. 

Wednesday,  partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes.    Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.  East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday night,  partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Friday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Friday night,  partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will in the 50s to around 60. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories