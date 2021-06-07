LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 6/7/2021

Today, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will in the 50s to around 60. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.