Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest to west to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Light and variable wind.



Thursday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Light and variable wind.



Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH a with a few higher gusts.



Friday through the weekend, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.