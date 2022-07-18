Today, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with rain showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Wednesday night, a few rain showers (especially in the evening). Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday and Friday, mostly sunny during the day and mostly clear at night. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.



Weekend, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.