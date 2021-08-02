LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 8/2/2021

This afternoon, smoke and haze possible. Otherwise, some sunshine. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, smoke and haze possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 or the 60s along Lake Superior. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and a thunderstorm. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, a slight chance of a rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.