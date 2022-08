STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 358 AM EDT MON AUG 22 2022 /258 AM CDT MON AUG 22 2022/ .TODAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 73 TO 83. .TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SPRINKLES AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 51 TO 64. .TUESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 72 TO 82. .TUESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 53 TO 64. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 70 TO 78. .THURSDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 60S AND 70S. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 40S TO 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S. $$ LG