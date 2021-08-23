LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 8/23/2021

Today, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, 50s for some inland spots. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, partly cloudy with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.