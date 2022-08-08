This afternoon, clearing skies. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be in the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH becoming west to northwest.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, clear skies. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be in the 40s. Winds becoming light and variable.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.