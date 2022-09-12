This afternoon, a chance of rain in the Eastern U.P. and Central U.P. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny in the Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula. High temperatures will be in the 60s, around 70 or the 70s in the Western U.P. and Keweenaw Peninsula. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, a chance of rain in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, around 40 or the 40s for inland areas west of Marquette. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s (especially in the Eastern U.P.). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday through Saturday, a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Low temperatures will be mainly in the 50s.