LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 9/27/2021

This afternoon, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Tuesday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the warmest temperatures will be for inland areas west of Marquette. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from the 40s inland to around 50 or the 50s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light south wind.



Wednesday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, some 40s inland. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from the 40s inland to around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.