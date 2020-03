LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER 3/16/2020

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI

411 PM EDT MON MAR 16 2020 /311 PM CDT MON MAR 16 2020/

TONIGHT…CLOUDY WITH SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS OR DRIZZLE

EARLY…TAPERING OFF THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT. LOWS 17 TO 29…COOLEST

WEST.



TUESDAY…BLUSTERY. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS

IN THE EAST AND ACROSS THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA EARLY. HIGHS IN THE

30S.



TUESDAY NIGHT…MOSTLY CLEAR…THEN INCREASING CLOUDS FROM THE

SOUTHWEST LATE. LOWS 12 TO 26…COLDEST OVER THE INTERIOR.



WEDNESDAY…CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF A WINTRY MIX LATER IN THE DAY.

HIGHS MAINLY IN THE 30S.



WEDNESDAY NIGHT…CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF A WINTRY MIX. LOWS 27 TO

32.



THURSDAY…CLOUDY. A WINTRY MIX IN THE MORNING…CHANGING TO MOSTLY

RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON AND EVENING. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S AND LOWER 40S.



FRIDAY…BLUSTERY. SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE MORNING THEN TAPERING

OFF LATER IN THE DAY. LOWS 17 TO 27…COOLEST WEST HALF. HIGHS IN

THE 20S TO LOWER 30S.



SATURDAY…PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS IN THE

NORTHWEST WIND SNOW BELTS…MAINLY EAST HALF. LOWS 5 TO 16

ABOVE…COOLEST WEST HALF. HIGHS AROUND 30.