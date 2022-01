STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 341 PM EST MON JAN 31 2022 /241 PM CST MON JAN 31 2022/ WIND ADVISORY FOR THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING... TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. BLUSTERY...WITH PATCHY BLOWING SNOW NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. LOWS IN THE 20S. TUESDAY...BLUSTERY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW NORTH AND EAST. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW IN THE MORNING NORTH CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 31 TO 37 WITH FALLING AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES WEST HALF. WINDY IN THE KEWEENAW. TUESDAY NIGHT...TURNING COLDER. MOSTLY CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS BECOMING LIKELY WEST AND NORTH. LOWS 5 BELOW TO 15 ABOVE...COLDEST WEST INTERIOR. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 5 TO 20 ABOVE...WARMEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN AND EAST. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS IN NORTH-NORTHWEST WIND SNOWBELTS. COLD...10 BELOW TO 4 ABOVE...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. THURSDAY...SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY IN THE NORTH WIND SNOWBELTS. MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 3 TO 14 ABOVE. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY AND VERY COLD. LOWS 20 BELOW TO ZERO...WARMEST NEAR THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. HIGHS 9 TO 14. SATURDAY...LOWS 10 BELOW TO ZERO. DAYTIME TEMPERATURES WARMING TO 15 TO 20. CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS AREAWIDE.