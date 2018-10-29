LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/29/2018

Tonight, becoming cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts, especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain, snow or rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, cloudy with snow or a rain/snow mix. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or into the 30s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, cloudy with rain or snow. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.