LOCAL 3 MONDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 11/9/2020

Tonight, increasing clouds with rain. Gusty winds. Temperatures by the early morning hours will range from the 30s in the Western U.P. to the 40s to around 50 in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind becoming west to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with rain. Temperatures will range from the 30s west of Marquette to the 40s in the Eastern U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts turning north to northeast.