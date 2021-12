STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 422 PM EST MON DEC 27 2021 /322 PM CST MON DEC 27 2021/ ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE KEWEENAW PENINSULA TONIGHT... .TONIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE KEWEENAW AND IN THE EAST EARLY. LOWS 8 TO 25...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. .TUESDAY...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW LATE IN THE DAY. HIGHS 25 TO 33. .TUESDAY NIGHT...CLOUDY WITH SNOW. LOWS 13 TO 27...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. .WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS 20 TO 34...WARMEST IN THE EAST. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 1 TO 22...COLDEST IN THE INTERIOR WEST. .THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE NORTH LATER IN THE DAY. HIGHS 18 TO 26. .FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS ACROSS THE NORTH. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. HIGHS IN THE TEENS AND 20S. .NEW YEARS DAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SNOW SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE SINGLE DIGITS AND TEENS. HIGHS IN THE TEENS AND 20S.